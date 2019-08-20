Lincoln Knox Dodds, 21 month old beautiful baby boy came to this earth on October 29, 2017, but left this world on Friday, August 16, 2019. Parents, Seth and Lacy Rinehart Dodds, and sister, Olivia Dodds, loved Lincoln to the fullest. His short life here was immeasurably full of joy, laughter, and most of all love. He loved keeping up with his big sister. He was definitely her little "sidekick". Lincoln loved being outside, running and playing in the yard. His life was treasured by his family and the grief of their loss is great. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 5:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Titus Tyer officiating. Visitation will start at 2:00 PM and go till service time on Thursday. Burial will be in Kemp's Chapel Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by parents, Seth and Lacy Dodds; sister, Olivia Dodds all of Rienzi; grandparents, Donald and Debra Dodds of Booneville, Debbie Rinehart of Holly Springs, Michael Rinehart of Rienzi; great-grandmother, Mary Evelyn Rinehart; uncles, Ethan Dodds of Baldwyn and Kenny Rinehart of Tishomingo. Pallbearers will be Ethan Dodds, Jonathan Pounders, Mark McCoy, Nathan Koehlinger, Michael Baggett, Brandon Burcham, Dewey Mincey, and Jim Bumpas Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
