Ruth Steward Dodds, 83, resident of New Albany and beloved wife of the late Walter Lee Dodds, passed away peacefully, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. A Graveside Service honoring the life of Mrs. Dodds will be at 1 PM Wednesday, December 23 at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Johnny Rakestraw officiating. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. A native of Pontotoc County, Mrs. Dodds was born October 25, 1937, the daughter of the late Horace and Marlis Clark Steward. She received her education in the Pontotoc Public School System and was employed as a cashier at New Albany Middle School until her retirement. A member of Wallerville Baptist Church, Mrs. Dodds will be remembered for her beautiful and giving heart, her laughter, pleasant personality and genuine love for others. The family appreciates your prayers as they say goodbye to someone they deeply loved. Those left to share memories include one son, Gary L. Dodds (Mitzi) of Tupelo, one sister, Mary Jo Crane of New Albany, two grandchildren, Jennifer Brown and Stuart Dodds and three great grandchildren, Hadley Grace Brown, Lydia and Mason Clark. The family request that memorials be directed to Wallerville Baptist Church, 1441 cr 121, New Albany, MS 38652. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Dodds family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
