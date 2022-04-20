William "Gerald" Dodds, 74, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at home in Booneville. He was born on May 1, 1947, to Floyd and Emogene Tidwell Dodds. Gerald was a United States Air Force Veteran. He loved being with his family, fishing, building race cars, and racing. He was an avid fan of Dale Earnhardt, Dale, Jr., and NASCAR. He had an amazing collection of NASCAR memorabilia that he enjoyed working on. A Memorial Service will be Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home. Private family visitation will start at 11:00 AM Thursday. Visiting time with friends will start at 12:00 PM and go until service time. Bro. David Lahman will be officiating. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his daughter, Traci Dodds Cummins (Walt) of Mooreville, MS; ; grandchildren, Zachary Chase Cooper (Vivian) of Jackson, TN, Blake Cummins (Tess) of Nettleton, and Brent Cummins, of Mooreville; brothers, Jimmy Dodds (Jo Ellen), Howard Dodds (Carolyn), Charlie Dodds (Jo Carrol), Virgil Dodds (Wanda) and Tommy Dodds, all of Booneville; sisters, Carolyn Boren and Janice Winfield (Bobby), both of Booneville;; a host of nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many wonderful friends that he made through working on cars. He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Adam Dodds; his parents; brothers, George Edward Dodds, Terry Wayne Dodds, Larry Floyd Dodds; brother-in-law, John Boren; nephew, Larry Boren; and a beloved cousin, Lloyd Stacey. Pallbearers will be Thrasher Class of 1966. At the request of his daughter please no live plants. In lieu of live plants, donations may be made to American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online americancancersociety.org.
