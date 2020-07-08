On Monday, July 6, 2020, Mona Raye Hall Dodson, 68, resident of Ecru, died from injuries sustained in a one vehicle automobile accident in Union County. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2 PM Thursday, July 9 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead. Bro. Mitchell Hall will officiate and a private family burial is planned. Mona Raye was born August 25, 1951 in Union County, the daughter of the late Clyde and Ethel Bailey Hall. She received her education in the Union County Public School System and was a homemaker throughout her life. A Christian, Mona Raye led an active life and enjoyed many interests that included cooking, caring for her yard, making concrete yard ornaments and sharing every opportunity with her much loved great grandchildren. She will be remembered by her family as a kind- hearted giving person who combined genuine love with discipline and support. Visitation will be today from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Memories will be shared by two sons, Richard Dean Leifheit (Leanne) of Myrtle and Marty Allen Leifheit (Regina) of Ecru, two sisters, Faye Cobb of New Albany and Carolyn McMillen (Jimmy) of Ingomar, five brothers, Doug Hall (Judy) of Ingomar, Jim Hall (Patricia), Clyde Hall (Kathy) and Mark Hall (Rebecca) all of New Albany, three grandchildren, Taylor Dean Leifheit (Kelli), Alanna Ray Leifheit and Alyndria Jade Leifheit and four great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Buffy Jean Leifheit and five brothers, Marlin, Bud, Boyd, David and Allen Hall. "THOSE WE LOVE DON'T GO AWAY...THEY WALK BESIDE US EVERYDAY... UNSEEN, UNHEARD, BUT ALWAYS NEAR...SO LOVED, SO MISSED, SO VERY DEAR..." The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
