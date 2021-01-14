Betty Doler White, 87, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Calhoun City . Services will be on Friday, January 15, 2021 2:00 PM. The services will be limited to family only at First Baptist Calhoun City . Burial will follow at Poplar Springs Cemetery Vardaman, Mississippi .

