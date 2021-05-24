Addie Francis Donahue, 86, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, May 27, 2021 @ 11:00 a. m. at East Mount Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be on 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. Wednesday evening at Waters Funeral Home.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.