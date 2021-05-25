Addie Francis Donahue, 86, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the NMMC. She worked in the lunchroom for Baldwyn School District and she was a member of East Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held at East Mt. Zion Cemetery on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Toby Mears and Bro. Acy Barber officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by three sons, Kenneth Donahue (Brenda), Keith Donahue (Teresa) and Johnny Donahue (Sharon); grandchildren, Beth Moore (Donald), Madison Donahue, Brittany Donahue Law (Burton)and Cody Donahue; four great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Blake, Conner and Dylan Moore; sister, Loretta Anderson (Slim); host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lane Donahue; parents, Frank and Bunia Gamble Hathcock; brothers, Henry and Jackie; sisters, Mauveline, Mary Ethel, Dorothy and Christina. Pallbearers will be Burton Law, Cody Donahue, Donald Moore, Blake Moore, Conner Moore and Dylan Moore. Visitation will be Wednesday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
