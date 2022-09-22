Brenda Diane Donahue (72) passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home in Baldwyn. She was a member of Independent Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, being outdoors, tending to her flowers and gardening. Services are 1 pm Saturday, September 24, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Acy Barber and Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Burial will follow in the Campbelltown Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Friday, September 23, 2022 at the funeral home. Brenda is survived by her husband of 21 years, Kenneth Donahue of Baldwyn; her son, Audie Davidson of Baldwyn; her daughters, Rachel Stacks (Chris) of Saltillo and Brenda Davidson (Allen Brown) of Guntown; her brothers, Wade White and Jerry Smith of Guntown; her sisters, Dazzie Fowler of Tupelo and Sherry Melson of Guntown; her grandchildren, Brian, Kristen, Bradley, Tiara, Richard, Kayleigh, Brandon, Ezekiel, Jamie, Justin, Joey, Sandie and Elizabeth and a host of great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Ermon Davidson; her mother, Thelma Rush; her father, Wade White; her grandchildren, Jacqueline and Kevin Stacks; her sisters, Georgie Pike, Bonnie Johnson, Joyce Myhand and Wilma Smith and her brothers, Terry Smith and Harold White. Pallbearers are Lonnie Bailey, Brian Stacks, Brandon Stacks, Andrew Davidson, Mark Bailey and Daniel Wilmoth.
