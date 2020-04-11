Charles Lane Donahue, 82, passed away on April 09, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He retired from MDOT and Baldwyn Implement Co. He was a veteran of the U.S. MS National Guard and enjoyed fishing, hunting , horses and wood working. He was a Baptist. Private graveside services will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 @ East Mt. Zion Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Addie Frances Donahue of Baldwyn; three sons, Kenneth Donahue (Brenda) of Pratt, Keith Donahue (Teresa) of South Prentiss and Johnny Donahue (Sharon) of Pontotoc; grandchildren, Beth Moore (Donald), Madison Donahue, Brittany Donahue Law (Burton) and Cody Donahue; four great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Blake, Conner and Dylan Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lorene Rakestraw; one brother and one sister. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
-
67°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 11, 2020 @ 6:44 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.