Charles Lane Donahue, 82, passed away on April 09, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He retired from MDOT and Baldwyn Implement Co. He was a veteran of the U.S. MS National Guard and enjoyed fishing, hunting , horses and wood working. He was a Baptist. Private graveside services will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 @ East Mt. Zion Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Addie Frances Donahue of Baldwyn; three sons, Kenneth Donahue (Brenda) of Pratt, Keith Donahue (Teresa) of South Prentiss and Johnny Donahue (Sharon) of Pontotoc; grandchildren, Beth Moore (Donald), Madison Donahue, Brittany Donahue Law (Burton) and Cody Donahue; four great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Blake, Conner and Dylan Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lorene Rakestraw; one brother and one sister. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

