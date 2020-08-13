Ellis Ray Donahue 80, passed away on August 12, 2020 at the Alliance Health Care Center in Holly Springs. He had worked at Penn Tire and retired from Techumseh. He enjoyed bird hunting, gardening and watching television. He was a member of Guntown First Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Chad Higgins officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery. He is survived by a daughter, Amanda Russell of Guntown; son, Rickey Donahue (Lisa) of Guntown; (4) grandchildren, Josh Donahue (Kendyll), Laken Jones (Garrett), Brennan Russell and Adam Russell; (4) great-grandchildren, Harleigh Wheelington, Memorie Easterling, Christian Jones and Channing Jones and another great-grandchildren is expected soon; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Nell Donahue and Ruby Phillips Buse; wife, Bobbie Donahue; daughter, Tongi Parks; two brothers and one sister. Pallbearers will be Josh Donahue, Garrett Jones, Brennan Russell, Adam Russell, Tony Bailey and Ricky Rogers. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
85°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 13, 2020 @ 6:14 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.