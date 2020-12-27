Jearrel (Buddy) Donahue, 79, was born March 10, 1941, the son of James Vardaman and Mary Josephine Hughes Donahue. He passed away, Saturday morning, December 26, 2020, at his home. Mr. Buddy was a faithful member of Pooleville Baptist Church and a member of Amos Dorman Masonic Lodge number 480. He was a factory worker most of his life working in furniture manufacturing and his hobbies were hunting, fishing, and gardening. He is survived by his wife, Sharron Donahue, of New Albany; two sons, Gerald Donahue (Debbie) of Fulton and James Wade Donahue (Catina) of New Albany; two daughters, Rebecca Dye (Sandy) of Myrtle and Amanda Simmons (Timothy) of New Albany; a step-daughter, Sheila Farrar, of Ellistown; seven grandchildren; twenty one great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lillah Mae Donahue, and one daughter, Lori Ann Phelan. Services will be Tuesday at Pooleville Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M, with Brother Larry Harrison and Brother Roy Forshea, officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
