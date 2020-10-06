Ervia Mae Donald, 96, of Dorsey, MS, passed from this life to her eternal life with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 5, 2020 at her home. She was born April 30, 1924 to the late Acklee Clovis Markum and Lena Mae Carroll Markum. She was a 1943 graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School. She worked 21 years in the well baby nursery at NMMC, where she loved "rocking" the babies, retiring at the age of 75. In retirement she mostly enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and working in her yard. Due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service to honor Ervia's life will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Dale Carr and Bro. Archie Taflinger officiating. Burial will follow in Dorsey Memorial Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 1 PM Thursday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be permanently archived. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. She gave birth to seven children who survive her: a son, Teddy Donald (Martha) of Hamilton, MS; daughters, Barbara Salers of Mantachie, Linda Webb of Dorsey, Patsy Enis (Gary, Sr.) of Tupelo, Cathy Cleveland (Keith) of Olive Branch, Sherry Collins (Buddy) of Tupelo, and Hal Donald of Dorsey. She leaves a legacy of love for her 17 grandchildren: Jeannie Jernigan, Angie Blanton, Kacie Reeves, Deborah Johnson, Greg Tollison, Danny Wayne Webb, Derreck Webb, Chris Webb, Gary Alan Enis, Jr., Mark Enis, Ginger Enis, Josh Enis, Misty Stephenson, Melanie Ewing, Lindsey Gobbell, Sara Beth Renick, and Shelly Swords; 29 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Melvin Donald; and two sisters, Hazel Elrod, and Jewel Wheeler. Her family would like to thank the staff of Charleston Place at Fulton for the exceptional care they gave their mom. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38501.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.