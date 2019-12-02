WEST POINT, MS -- John Melvin Donald, 71, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Town Creek M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Gladney Family Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.