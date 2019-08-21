PRAIRIE -- Marvin Donaldson, 82, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at NMMC in TUPELO. Services will be on Sat, Aug 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Nebo M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Mt. Nebo.

