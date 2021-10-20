Willie Donaldson was born February 22, 1937, to James and Annie (Mikell) Donaldson in Silver Creek, Mississippi. He was one of four boys. He departed from this life on October 14, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Willie professed a hope in Christ early in life at the Springhill Baptist Church in Silver Creek, MS where he was baptized. He attended Prentiss School and joined the military in 1956. He served his county as a soldier in the United States Army receiving an honorable discharge. He married Annie Lois (Bell) Donaldson of Tupelo, Mississippi. They met in Chicago, Illinois and later moved to Tupelo. He retired as a Truck Driver after over 20 years of service with Kennedy Transfer. Willie enjoyed his "Shoot 'Em Ups." Some of his favorites were Gunsmoke, Rifleman, Bonanza, The Lone Ranger, Rawhide and Wagon Train to name a few. He and traveling companion, Benny Watkins, made frequent trips to his hometown of Silver Creek to visit relatives. Funeral Service will be held at the J.W. Porter's Chapel at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary at 3:00 with viewing at 1:00, Rev. Charles Penson, officiating . Interment will follow with Military Honors at the Porter's Memorial Park in Tupelo, MS. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be serving the Donaldson family. Online Condolence can be made at www.grayson-porters.com. Willie was preceded in death by his wife Lois; his parents; two brothers Early Lee and Alton; and a special friend, Betty Clark. Willie is survived by his son Vincent Hopkins Sr.(Nina) of Madison Wisconsin; grandsons Vincent Hopkins Jr., Antonio Hopkins of Madison Wisconsin; one granddaughter Imani Nicole Hopkins; one great-grandson Zavion Hopkins of Sun Prairie; two great-granddaughters Ke'varia and Ka'mille of Madison Wisconsin; one brother Henry(Algine) Donaldson of Silver Creek; a special nephew Charles Penson (Cheryl), great nieces (Candice, Chelsey)and great nephew (Charles II) all of Tupelo,
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.