SHANNON -- James Lee Donegan, 55, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home in Shannon. Services will be on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 11:00A.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona for immediate family only.

