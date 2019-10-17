SHANNON -- L. C. Donegan, 61, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00P.M. at Poplar Springs C.M. E. Church in Shannon, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 3-5P.M. and Family our 5-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Burial will follow at church cemetery.

