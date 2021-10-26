Elizabeth Kay Dooley, 75, went to her heavenly home on Monday, October 25, 2021. She was born May 5, 1946 to Charlie Flake and Ellie Mooney Flake. She was married to Charles Dooley, the love of her life, till they were separated by death. She worked in the restaurant industry and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. A service will be Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm at United Funeral Service Chapel with Bro. Jason Brassfield officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday October 27, 2021 from 5:00pm till 8:00pm also at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. She is survived by three daughters, Talona Dondero (Ray) of North Carolina, Teresa Dooley of New Albany, and Tanya Dooley (Daryl) of New Albany, and one son Anthony Charles Dooley (Jin) of Colorado, and one brother Rex Flake of Tippah Co., eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three brothers, and one sister. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
