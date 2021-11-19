Doris Bertelle Howard Doom, age 94, passed away November 19, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. She had created a loving home in New Albany, MS for her family whom she loved fiercely. Doris was born to Durwood and Bertelle Simpkins Howard on November 7, 1927 in Hampstead, NC. "Baby Dot" was the youngest of three children, Margie (Paul) Bullock and brother, Belmont Howard. Their mother died when Doris was only five and the kids were split up living with different family members. Ms. Doom graduated from Topsail High School in 1944. She worked at The Friendly Café in Wilmington, NC throughout her high school years. On her graduation day, she boarded a bus for Washington, D.C. As WWII was raging, she found employment with the FBI as a mail clerk. These were happy years for Doris. She loved playing softball on the FBI team, sharing a house with several girlfriends and jitterbugging on the weekends. This beautiful fun-loving girl took her job at the Justice Department seriously and deeply admired her boss, J. Edgar Hoover. Over her long life she remained very patriotic, loving her country deeply. While working in D.C., Doris met a handsome young veteran from Mississippi named Arnold R. Doom. 'Doom' as she called him became the love of her life. The couple married December 27, 1948 and moved shortly after to Memphis, TN. A couple of years later they moved to Union County where they raised their family. They were members of Martin Baptist Church and assets to their community. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Durwood and Bertelle; husband, Arnold Doom; sister, Margie and Paul Bullock; brother, Belmont Howard and many extended family members and treasured friends. Ms. Doom, 'The Doris', as she was called by family and friends is survived by her three children: Donna (Randy) Cobb; Janet Jennings; Colt (DeeAnn) Doom, all of New Albany. Her adoring grandchildren are Julie (Chris) Brock of New Albany; Dustin Cobb (Jim Lundin) of McKinney, TX; Jana Comer of Brandon, MS; Kagan (Alyssa) Doom of Brandon; Casey Jennings of Jackson, MS and Mitch (Johanna) Doom of Madison, MS. Her great-grandchildren are Bella and Brody Brock. Her special cousin, Cleo (Bob) Beatty of Wilmington, NC; sister-in-law, Lillian Motschman of Memphis, TN. Finally, her ever faithful furry companion, Cracker, who remained by her side for many years. The family wishes to thank her devoted caretakers, Jessica Gaines Smith, Charolette Gaines and Dianna Cobb. Her family appreciates the care and loving support received at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Union County Health and Rehab, Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo and United Funeral Service. 'The Doris' projected fun, warmth, spunk, vitality, loyalty and love to all who encountered her. This feisty 'one of a kind' lady adored her family, enjoyed coffee drinking with friends, cheering at ballgames and attending services at The Orchard in Tupelo. With much love and admiration, her visitation will be on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 1:00p.m. until 2:00p.m. and her service will be held at 2:00p.m. in the chapel of United Funeral Service with Dr. Bryan Collier and Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating Doris's celebration of life. Her Lord and Savior, Jesus, said, "Send Doris in, she's my good and faithful servant." United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
