Harry Henson Doom, 91, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital- Union County in New Albany. He was born on October 11, 1929 in New Albany to Joseph Roy and Irlene Hamilton Doom. He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Barclay at the age of 74. He was a member of Martin Baptist Church. He enjoyed being with people and making them laugh. Funeral services will be 2:00p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Martin Baptist Church with Bro. Andy Russell, Bro. Caleb Willard and Bro. Mike Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Martin Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived by a daughter, Marcie Floyd and her husband, Gary; a sister, Lillian Motschman; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Robbins and Doris Doom; one brother-in-law, Waymon Bigham; two grandsons, Henson Wynn Floyd and Elliott Wade Floyd; and his caretaker, Barbara Kidd. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Mary Joyce Simmons Doom; his parents; a brother, Arnold Doom and two sisters, Betty Bigham and Mary Jo Richardson. Pallbearers will be Shawn Bigham, Wynn Floyd, Wade Floyd, Keith Grubbs and Gary Floyd. Honorary pallbearers will be Colt Doom, Larry Bigham, Rex Mooney and Johnny Wilhite. The American Legion Post 72 will conduct military honors and also serve as honorary pallbearers. A walk-through visitation will be on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from1:00p.m. until service time at Martin Baptist Church. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
