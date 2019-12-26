COLUMBUS, MS -- Xavier Traveon Dora, 18, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-GTR in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel, West Point, MS. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Church Cemetery.

