Doris Ann Claiborne, 62, was born January 14, 1958 to Henry Ruff and Willie B Ruff. She transitioned on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN. Doris was a graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School and Itawamba Community College earning an Associates' Degree. She was a former member at Shiloh CME and Temple of Compassion and Deliverance and later moved her membership to Spirit Filled Worship Center in Huntsville, AL. The joy of her life was fishing, going to yard sales and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother; Willie B Ruff of Fulton, MS, husband; Rolan Claiborne of Huntsville, AL, children; Christopher Walker and Angel Walker of Fulton, MS, sisters; Felicia Ruff of Tupelo, MS and Tracie (Mike) Berry of Verona, MS, brothers; Howard Ruff and Tony Ruff of Fulton, MS, special nephew; Zachari Ruff of Meridian, MS, five grandchildren and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father; Henry Ruff, brother; Robert Henry Ruff, grandparents; Robert Ruff, Lorene Ruff and Hattie Ruff and Clinton and Bedie Clifton. Services were held Saturday, June 20 at Words of Faith in Tupelo, MS. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home, Pontotoc, MS was in charge of arrangements.
