Doris Ann Claiborne, 62, was born January 14, 1958 to the late Henry Ruff and Willie B. Ruff. She transitioned on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN. She was a graduate of Itawamba High School and Itawamba Community College, earning an Associate Degree. She was a former member of Shiloh CME and Temple of Compassion and Deliverance and later joined Spirit Filled Worship Center in Huntsville, AL. The joy of her life was fishing, yard sales and family. She is survived by her husband; Rolan Claiborne of Huntsville, AL, children; Christopher Walker and Angel Walker of Fulton, MS, her mother; Willie B. Ruff of Fulton, MS, sister; Felicia Ruff of Tupelo, MS, brothers: Howard Ruff and Tony Ruff of Fulton, MS, five grandchildren, a special nephew; Zachari Ruff of Meridian, MS, a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father; Henry Ruff, a brother; Robert H. Ruff, grandparents; Robert and Hatie Ruff and Clinton and Vedie Clifton. Funeral Service, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Words of Faith Center, Tupelo, MS. Visitation 11:00 a.m. Service time 1:00 p.m. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Pontotoc, MS is in charge of arrangements.
