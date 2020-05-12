Billy Ralph Dorman, age 75, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born June 24, 1944 to William Nathaniel and Velma Plunkett Dorman. Billy was a member of Zion Baptist Church. He was retired from the Pontotoc Post Office, where he worked for thirty years. Billy was a U. S. Navy Veteran. He enjoyed gardening and wood working. Due to the COVID-19 and the CDC guidelines, a private family graveside service will be held on Thursday at New Hope Cemetery, with Rev. Max Blackwelder and Rev. J.J. McVay officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Doris Hollis Dorman; a daughter, Patricia Dorman Bailey and husband Mike; one sister, Jeanette Dorman Duke; one granddaughter, Angel Grace Bailey; a special nephew, Billy Duke; and a special bonus granddaughter, Jessica Baggett Munn. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Bobbie Jean Hall and a brother, Burel Dorman. Pallbearers will be Ray Leeper, William Earl Jaggers, Will Connor, Metro Duke, Billy Duke and Mike Bailey. Honorary pallbearers will be Jackie Russell, Donnie Walker and Lowery Cox. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.