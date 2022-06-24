Janice Marie Jordan Dorsett, 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on December 27, 1950, in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late Gerald Edward Jordan and Grace Leona McKibbin Jordan. In 1966, she moved to Tupelo where she graduated from Tupelo High School in 1969. She joined the workforce in 1987 and worked in customer service for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, with a special love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by three sisters, Sue Noble (Chuck), Judy Kennene, and Mary Canterbury (Riley); and one brother, Tom Jordan (Cherie). She is also survived by three daughters, Sheree Coggins of Tupelo, Heather Alward (Dan) of Pontotoc, and Brandy Whitaker (Jimmy) of Pontotoc; and son, Skyler Dorsett (Karli) of Saltillo; twelve grandsons, Brandon Lindsey, Blake Alward, Desmond McCarty, Gage Whitaker, Kenzie Whitaker, Elijah Alward, Creed Coggins, Zion Alward, Halo Whitaker, Memphys Whitaker, Asher Whitaker, and Legend Whitaker; seven granddaughters, Tiffany Thornton, Tori Alward, Kindle Coggins, Samara Whitaker, Miley Coggins, Ziva Alward, and Selah Dorsett; and sixteen great-grandchildren. Jan is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald Jordan and Grace Jordan; brother, Jack Jordan; sister, Joyce Pannell; grandson, Tanner Lindsey; and son-in-law, Anthony Coggins. To honor Jan's life, a visitation will be 3 until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Connect Church- 1650 N. Veterans Blvd, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made a www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
