A.G. Doss, 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born in Texas on November 13, 1934 to the late George Doss and Essie Cooper. Mr. Doss retired from a long career with Shell Oil Company. He was a devoted and faithful member of the Aberdeen First Christian Church where he served as a deacon and treasurer. He was also a member of the Aberdeen Masonic Lodge #32. A.G. is survived by his daughters, Sandra Thompson (Dennis), Gale Leach (Buddy) and Patsy Budgins; sons, Steve Gill and Richard Gill; 7 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren; special friend, Myra Gray. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Bertha May Doss. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Aberdeen First Christian Church with Bro. David Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Tranquil Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service on Thursday from 1 PM until service time. Donations may be given to Aberdeen First Christian Church of a charity of choice. Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral home in entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
