NETTLETON -- Andrew Lee Doss, 35, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday December 16, 2019 at 12p. at Peoples Community Baptist Church in Tupelo . Visitation will be on No visitation at Guestbook and memorial tributes: www.communityfuneraldirectors.com . Burial will follow at Porters Memorial Garden in Tupelo.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.