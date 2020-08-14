CEDAR BLUFF, MS -- Henry Louis Doss, 80, passed away Saturday, August 08, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital - GTR in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Palo Alto M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM at Palo Alto M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Palo Alto M.B. Church Cemetery.

