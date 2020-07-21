Joe Lee Doss was born on May 26, 1924 to William Joseph "Jodie" Doss and Fannie Lou Whitt Doss in Chickasaw County, MS. As a young teen, he lost his mother and found himself largely responsible for the care of his four younger siblings in the midst of abject poverty. He took his role very seriously as their protector and guardian, and even until his last night at home he would wake multiple times in the night to make sure his wife, "Nette," was properly covered and warm. At the age of 18, he was drafted into the United States Army where he fought on foreign soil for three tours in the armored infantry. During this time he suffered with frostbite and oftentimes lack of basic necessities, which led to a lifetime of pain from nerve damage, a broken heart from losing friends and comrades and, consequently, his boyish innocence. In 1947 he married his beloved "Nette" and in 1949 their first child was born. Just six months later they moved to Wisconsin and served in the Korean Conflict by training incoming soldiers for the next three years. He always felt this was even more dangerous than the time he spent on the front, because so many of the incoming men didn't even know how to hold a gun. During this period, Joe Lee, Jeanette, and Sandra lived together in a house with his brother Theo, his wife Bonnie, and their daughter Jeanie. They made memories together that would never be forgotten. After his honorable discharge in 1953, he was very resourceful, even during hard financial times, often working 2 or 3 jobs at a time in order to provide for his family. From working on a dairy farm to driving a milk truck, to working at a cheese plant, to being employed by Babcock and Wilcox for 26 1/2 years and working in law enforcement for over 5 decades, he always found a way to make ends meet. He even managed to have a little candy in his pocket for his kids to "find" on Fridays. He was a hard worker and a man of honor. He was a member of the Scottish Rite and took his vows seriously. He volunteered for more than thirty years at the Sparta Opera House, cooking, cleaning, and everything in between to help raise money for families in need. He served as a deacon at Bethel Baptist Church since 1965, served on the cemetery committee and was Sunday School Director for years. Rarely was there a Sunday he was not in attendance until his health declined and he was no longer able. All of these things tell you about his life. But the character of a man-that is what is most important. He was as stubborn as a mule and as strong as an ox. God, Family, Country. In that order. Always. He did not give his life for his country but he would have. Gladly. He risked his life saving others. He did not die for his country but he lived his life serving and sacrificing for his country and for all of those that he loved. He was a pillar of his community and both our anchor and compass and he bore others' burdens as his own. His memory will be cherished and he will forever be missed. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jeanette Harrington Doss, his four children, Sandra Doss Bullock (Edgar), Betty Lynn Doss Campbell (Edwon), Joe Douglas Doss, and Scott Harrington Doss (Cheryl). Nine grandchildren, Emily Nicole Beyer (Christopher), Jennifer Bullock, Edwon Bradley Campbell (Kimberly), Richard Cory Campbell (Jacqueline), Kevin Jordan Campbell (Allanda), Jonathan Doss Campbell (Yan), Stephen Andrew Campbell (Abby), Alyssa Layne Wright, and Kristy Doss Hardin (Brandon). Fifteen great-grandchildren, Olivia Beyer, Anderson Beyer, Sulmi Perdomo, Jordan Campbell, Peyton Campbell, Eli Campbell, Hannah Campbell, Kallan Campbell, Canon Campbell, Mei Lynn Campbell, Kayli Campbell, Norah Hardin, Grady Hardin, Aubrey Hardin, and Ezekiel Hardin. His brother, Roger Doss (Carolyn) and many, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jodie and Fannie Lou, his siblings Theo Doss, Cleo Doss, James Davis Doss, Jean Doss Murphree Alford, Barney Doss, and his granddaughter, Amanda Doss Harmon. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held for family only due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bethel Baptist Church 183 County Road 416 Woodland, Mississippi 39776 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
