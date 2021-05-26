Margaret Stanley Doss, 94, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at her home. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and growing pretty flowers. She was a member of Enon Primitive Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home, Friday May 28, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Elder Bobby Howell officiating. Burial will be in Euclatubba Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Daniel Adrian Doss of Saltillo; grandchild, Caleigh Holland; nieces, June Ketchum and Rhonda Peach; nephew, Tom Stanley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Doss; parents, Samuel and Minnie Akin Stanley; brothers, Clyde Stanley and Olin Stanley; sisters, Gladys Webb and Ruby Marks. Visitation will be Thursday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

