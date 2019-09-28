Mrs. Bonnie Mae Lucas Doss, 86, passed away on September 27, 2019, at Dugan Memorial Home in West Point. Mrs. Bonnie was born January 31, 1933, in London, KY, the daughter of the late Andrew Eugene and Lizzie Swanner Lucas. She was a homemaker, that enjoyed cooking and "piddling", but one of her her greatest satisfactions in life was being a "Caregiver" to numerous family and friends. Mrs. Bonnie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She thoroughly enjoyed reading and studying her bible and listening to Christian Music on the WFCA (French Camp) Radio Station. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. She married Theo Doss in Houston on February 28, 1948, and he passed away August 24, 2010. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Bonnie was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 1 sister. Funeral services will be Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Roy Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Arbor Grove Cemetery near Houston. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include two daughters, Jeanie Doss of Columbus and Thea Kay Doss Tribble (Steve) of West Point; one granddaughter: Nikki Tribble Davison (Justin) of Starkville; One Great-Granddaughter: Anna Davison of Starkville; A number of Nieces and Nephews; two Brothers-in-Law: Joe Lee Doss (Jeanette) of Houston and Roger Doss of Texas. Pallbearers will be Rodney Johnson, Michael Patterson, Joseph Johnson, Scott Doss, Gene Trussell, Robert Miller, David Anthony, and Barry Replogle. Honorary Pallbearers will be Nurses and Staff of Dugan Memorial Home. Memorials may be made to Dugan Memorial Home, 26894 East Main Street, West Point, MS 39773, Arbor Grove Cemetery Care Fund, 883 CR 93, Houston, MS 38851, or to LeBonheur Children's Medical Center, 50 Dunlap Street, Memphis, TN 38103. Visitation will be Sunday 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
