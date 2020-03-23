TUPELO, MS -- Virgil Doss, 59, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Graveside at Porters Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 4-6 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors..

