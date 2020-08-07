CALHOUN CITY -- William Doss, 79, passed away Sunday, August 02, 2020, at Baptist Calhoun Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Sunday, Aug 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sun, Aug 9, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Chapel Hill Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.