VARDAMAN, MS -- Jed A. Douglas, 60, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Graveside Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Midway Cemetery in Vardaman, MS and following CDC guidelines governing attendance. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery in Vardaman, MS.

