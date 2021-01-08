Audrey Louise Douglas, 95, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. Louise worked in the furniture factories until her retirement. After retirement, she loved working in her flower beds, gardening, cooking for multitudes every Sunday, and especially loved decorating for every holiday. Louise is survived by her son, Larry Douglas(Judy); her grandchildren, Dennie Douglas(Sammie), Deatra Douglas, Tonya Gallagher, Tiffany Brown(James), and Allison Gordon; great-grandchildren, Lacy Duff(Jarrod), Jessica Russell(Mitch), Annie Douglas, Lane Nelson, Jake Nelson(Camryn), Summer Nelson, Adelene Brown, and Hunter Gallagher; 11 great-great-grandchildren; brother, L.A. Frasure; and 2 sisters, Jimmie Warren and Melba Warren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jewel" Douglas; daughter, Betty Jewel Douglas; daughter-in-law, Peggy Douglas; grandson, Stephen Cain Pettigrew; and great-granddaughter, Amber Michelle Brown. Services will be Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Rocky Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Forest Cemetery. Due to COVID concerns, face masks will be required. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Jerrod Duff, Mitchell Russell, Lane Nelson, Jake Nelson, Jeremy Cook, and James Brown. Visitation will be Saturday, January 9th, 6-8PM and Sunday, January 10th, 1PM until service time. A special thanks to Pontotoc Health and Rehab and Kare-In-Home-Hospice.
