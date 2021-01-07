Mary Jo Douglass, 74, resident of Myrtle, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday January 6, 2021 at Magnolia Place in New Albany following a extended illness. A Funeral Service honoring the life of Ms. Douglass will be at 11 AM Friday January 8, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church with a visitation one hour before services. Rev. David Grumbach will officiate. A Graveside Service will follow at 3PM Friday at the Hood Cemetery in Somerville TN. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Ms. Douglass was born September 26, 1946 in Memphis, the daughter of the late Arthur Stensland and Olive Inez Lindquist Stensland. A faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Ms. Douglass enjoyed reading her Bible, church activities, and singing in the choir A strong woman with an even stronger work ethic, her greatest pride and joy was time and making memories with her family that she truly adored. Those left to cherish her memories include her two daughters, Cindy Crafton (Steve) of Somerville TN and Sandi Dunn (Pete) of Cedarville AR, one son, Jake Douglass (Delorse) of Myrtle, 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by the father of her children, Herron Douglass. "She is more precious than jewels; And nothing you desire compares with her." Proverbs 3:15. The family request that memorials be directed to The First Choice Center of Women at Macedonia Baptist Church 1033 County Road 19, Myrtle, MS 38650. The New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Douglass family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
