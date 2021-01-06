Vermon Al "Terry" Dover, 59, passed away Tuesday, January 05, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, January 8th, 12PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Carey Springs Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.