ASHLAND, MS -- Gussie Mae Dowdy, 80, passed away Sunday, December 08, 2019, at her home in Ashland. Services will be on Saturday December 14, 2019 12:00 Noon at Miracle Temple Salt & Light Ministries 1126 Allen Corner Rd Lamar, MS Elder Fredrick Franklin Eulogist. Visitation will be on Friday December 13, 2019 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Foundation of Life Cemetery 905 Jefferson City Rd Lamar . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

