O.D. Kirk Dowdy, age 96, went to her heavenly home prepared for those saved by Jesus' grace on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1924, to Lee and Julia Robbins Kirk of the Pinedale Community in Union County, the ninth of twelve children. O.D. was a member of that generation of farm women who went outside the home in the local shirt factory to supplement the family farm income. She retired after thirty-five years as a seamstress and then as a supervisor with the Irwin B. Schwabe Company. An outstanding cook and hostess, O.D. Has the gift of servitude, never letting a friend or neighbor in need go without home cooked meals, cakes, or pies. She lived her Christian life according to the Bible, God's Holy Word, and taught the word in Sunday School for decades. She led a grandson to the profession of faith in Jesus and shared her faith through words and works throughout her life. Her favorite pastime and passion were her flowers around her home. From the last frost in spring until the first frost in fall she had flowers blooming in numerous beds around her home. She loved to share her rootings and cuttings and had preserved special varieties from her Mother's garden that go back well over a century. Grandmama D, as she was known to her grands, loved to give them special gifts. During her time in the nursing home she would save her snack foods to share with the great grands. She shared her beautiful hand made quilts with her family and friends along with her sewing projects. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service only will be held at the Shady Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc County on Sunday, August 9, 2020. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrust with these arrangements. Dr. Randy Bostick, her former pastor, will officiate. She is survived by her son, Sam Dowdy, and his wife Linda; her granddaughter, Shannon Rives, and her children, Rebecca, Rex, Nolan, and Brody; two grandsons, Stephen Dowdy, his wife Jennifer, and their children, Braxton and Addy; Josh Dowdy, his wife Ashley, and their children, Lyge and Ada. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of seventy-two years, Ralph Dowdy, whom she married August 7, 1943; here sisters, Ethel Robbins, Etoy Jamison, Flodale Russell; her eight brothers, Buford, Earl, Loin, Authur(Coot), Kennith, Kennel, and Henry. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Shady Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Glynda Coker, 357 Shady Grove Rd., Pontotoc, MS 38863. Pandemic Guidelines will be observed.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.