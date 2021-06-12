William Lee "Bill" Dowdy, 80, resident of Blue Mountain and beloved educator, mentor and friend, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Mr. Dowdy was born October 12, 1940 in Memphis, TN, the son of the late Levi and Martha Helen Shirey Dowdy. He was a graduate of Memphis Catholic School, continued his education at the University of Memphis and received his Masters of Fine Arts from East Tennessee State University. On September 2, 1967, he married his devoted wife, Linda Glass Dowdy who survives. Mr. Dowdy moved to Blue Mountain in 1976 and was appointed head of the Art Department at Blue Mountain College which spanned over a 40 year career. He was also an avid tennis player, coach for 23 years and mentor to all he taught. A member of Ripley Presbyterian Church, Mr. Dowdy was an accomplished artist and his passion for painting complimented his zeal for teaching. In addition to his wife, Mr. Dowdy leaves a brother and sister in law, Sidney J. Glass (Kathy) of Memphis, one niece, Cindy Zamora, a nephew, George M. Moreland III (Cindy), both of Memphis, four great nieces and nephews, special friends, Mr. & Mrs. Preston Padgett, Mr. & Mrs. James Andre and Mr. & Mrs. Sherman Smith and and his three four-legged companions, "Scooter", "Bigun" and "Cotton". Mr. Dowdy requested a private service and any memorials be directed to Blue Mountain College, 201 W. Main, Blue Mountain, MS 38610 or to the charity of the donor's choice. A special thank you to Legacy Hospice for the excellent care given at a difficult time. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Dowdy family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
