HERNANDO, MS -- Carl Dowland, 101, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at Germantown Methodist Hospital in Germantown, TN. Services will be on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Wednesday 12 noon until service.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.