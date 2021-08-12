James Preston Downs, 73, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born June 2, 1948, to Winford and Earnestine Downs. James enjoyed fishing, farming, and anything John Deere. He was a member of New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church. During James' high school years, he played as a point guard for the New Site High School Basketball Team in which they won the state championship in 1965, 1966, and 1967. James also played in the 1967 Mississippi All-star Game. He was a faithful employee of McMillan Funeral Home for 26 years. The highlight of his life was being able to spoil his grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Tony Brown and Bro. David Westmoreland officiating. Burial will follow at Little Brown Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his two sons, Brad Downs (Rachel) and Chis Downs (Jennifer); two brothers, Stanley Downs (Carolyn) and Randle Downs (Reba); one sister, Linda Berryman (Rex); four grandchildren, Jansyn Downs, Caden Downs, Hunter "Bug" Downs, and Chase "Rudy" Downs; five nephews, Mark Nichols, Benny Nichols, Craig Hall, Scott Downs, and Jason Downs; three nieces, Stacey Raper, Susan Dillard, and Casi Dees; and a very special companion, Barbara Windham Johnson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Winford and Earnestine Downs. Pallbearers will be Wayne Breedlove, David Breedlove, Michael Smith, Josh Moreland, Brad Taylor, and Buddy Hall. Honorary Pallbearers will be all the past and current McMillan Funeral Home staff. Visitation will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.