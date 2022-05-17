BOONEVILLE - Kenneth "Jack" Downs (80) passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at his home in Booneville. He was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church and a graduate of the Class of 1959 at Wheeler High School. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services are 1 pm Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Oak Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Chuck Hampton and Bro. Marty Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Oak Hill Baptist Church and from 11-1 Wednesday at the church. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Patsy Downs; his sons, Billy Downs (Denise) and Richard Downs (Sonya Hargett); his brothers, Joe and Wade Downs; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Frankie Brassfield, Chester Dodson, Becky Dodson, Leland Barnett, Sherry Pannell, Freddie Davis and Betty Jo Davis; his grandchildren, Christopher Downs, Tyler Downs (Allie Taylor), Dylan Downs, Holly Downs Stockton (Bubba) and Kyle Downs (Leta Swader) and his great-grandchildren, Triston, Maddie, Peyton, Delylah and Coleson Downs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Almos and Dimple Downs; his in-laws, Frank and Vivian Davis; his sisters-in-law, Kay Brassfield, Mildred Downs and Sara Downs and his brother-in-law, Freddy Davis. Pallbearers are Tyler Downs, Dylan Downs, Kyle Downs, Bubba Stockton, John Tull and Logan Kesler. Honorary pallbearers will be his Men's Sunday School Class. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
