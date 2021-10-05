Kathy Dozier, 61, died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after a brief illness and naturally declining health. She was born June 22, 1960, in Tupelo to Charles Clifford and Helen J. Wigginton Dozier. Kathy was a member of Skyline Baptist Church, where in her younger years, she was active in WMU. Kathy is survived by three sisters, Brenda G. Sparks (David) of Tupelo, Pat Tuggle of Brewer, and Dale Mills of Myrtle; two brothers, Andy Dozier (Leigh) of Plantersville, and Gene Dye (Janice) of Dorsey; four nephews, Brad Gilmore, David Sparks, Jr., Jacob Dozier, and Jason Dozier; one niece, Lanna Grace Dozier, one special cousin, Uncle John Wigginton (Diane) of Tupelo; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles, as well as the entire Dye Family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Dozier, Helen (Dozier) Dye, and Rev. Rufus Dye. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues, Tupelo with Rev. Andy Dozier officiating. Burial will be at Eggville Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.