Melba Lea Calhoun Dozier, 90, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Melba was born October 15, 1929, in Udall, Kansas. As a child, her family had to relocate from Kansas "in middle of the night" due to flooding. The family settled on Dugout Mountain in Floyd, Arkansas. Melba graduated from Floyd High School in 1948 as an outstanding softball and basketball player. She married her husband Raymond in 1951 and made their residence in Memphis, TN, and welcomed their first child Bobby in 1953. The family relocated to Fulton, MS, in 1962. While in Fulton, she began working at Charm Step (Genesco) and worked there until her retirement in the early 90's. Melba and Raymond added to their family in 1967 with the birth of their daughter Pam. In Fulton, she began her love of the Fulton City Park. Melba worked or did volunteer work at the park from 1962 until February 2020. She wore many hats at the park from mowing, weed eating, baseball/softball scores, dragging and lining the fields, concession stand, blowing the horn during soccer, "the little" kids basketball at the gym and being a mentor to thousands of kids throughout the years. Melba was recognized for her 24 year service as the official IAHS score keeper at the end of the 2019-2020 basketball season. Melba was a current member of Fulton Freewill Baptist church where she helped in the nursery and helped with supper on Wednesday nights. Melba was a past member of Trinity Baptist Church in Fulton where she had a 45 year service in their nursery program. Melba had an intense love for anything IAHS where she was named Patron of the year in 2016. She also was an avid ICC supporter and loved her Ole Miss Rebels. Melba leaves behind her son Bobby, his daughter Nikki Dozier (Jonas) and their son Jesse of Jacksonville, NC, his son Jason (Leanne) and their children Kelsey and Kahne of Williston, TN; her daughter Pam Robbins (Chris) and their daughter Sloan of Saltillo, MS; and her sister Joan Timms of TN. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Bro. Michael Hutton officiating. A celebration of Melba's life will be held at Fulton City Park at a date to be determined. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements. Honorary pallbearers will be Mickey Russell, BJ Johnson, Bud Davis, Matt Russell, Lee Adams, Cody Spencer, and present/past employees of Fulton City Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the Melba Dozier Fund, c/o Pam Robbins, P.O. Box 915, Saltillo, MS 38866. Condolences may be shared with Melba's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
