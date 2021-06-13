Mickey Crafton Dozier, 64, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 12, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born August 5, 1956, to Crafton and Lenora Barrett Dozier. He served his country for 21 years in the Army and National Guard. He worked at JESCO for several years and was presently working in maintenance department at Mueller Copper Tube. He was a member of the Family Worship Center. He enjoyed being outside and doing yardwork. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Merlin Johnson and Bro. Tommy Mayhall officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery. Survivors include his wife and best friend, Laura Dozier; two brothers, Charles H. Dozier of Fulton and Roger Dozier of the Carolina community; several nieces, nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by one nephew, Michael Charles "Mike" Dozier; and his parents. Pallbearers will be Harold Holcomb, Brad Underwood, Jason Underwood, Mickey Underwood, Mickey Russell, and Richard Jones. Honorary pallbearer will be John Berry Thompson. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
