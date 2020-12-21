Michael Charles "Mike" Dozier, 64, died Sunday, December 20, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a short illness. He was born February 7, 1956, in Tupelo, to Charles and Sallie Rose Randolph Dozier. He was a supervisor for San Antonio Shoes, retiring after more than 30 years. He enjoyed gardening and going to the farmers markets. He loved photography, music, deer hunting, and fishing. In his earlier years while living in Del Rio, Texas, he enjoyed roping, riding, and trail riding horses. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery. Survivors include his father, Charles H. Dozier of Fulton; three sons, Matthew Dozier of Fulton, Michael Dozier, Jr. of Ft. Worth, TX, and Lane Dozier of College Station, TX; one daughter, Elizabeth Dozier of Fulton; one brother, Mark Allen Dozier of Mantachie; two sisters, Debbie Cooper of Mansfield, LA., and Tammy Dozier of Saltillo; several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sallie Rose Dozier. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

