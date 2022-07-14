Robert Paul Dozier, 69, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born June 18, 1953 to the late Jimmy Dozier and Mildred Hughes Dozier. He enjoyed fishing and being retired. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. No public services have been selected. Senter Funeral Directors assisted with arrangements. Survivors include his mother, Mildred Dozier of Zion, IL; daughter, Nicole Dozier of Zion, IL; son, Adrian (Lindsy) Dozier of Fulton, MS; granddaughter, Hannah Buttz, grandson, A.J. Dozier, grandson, Henry Dozier; sister, Gail (Jerry) Waddle of IL, brother, Jim (Jan) Dozier of IL; ex-wife, Tina Blair; ex-wife, Glenda Steele, step-daughter, Jody (Dr. Charles Kelly) Johnson-Kelly; step-son, Derek (Beth) Johnson; grandchildren: Megan Basden, Colton Basden, Allison Johnson, Dixie Johnson. Preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Dozier Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
