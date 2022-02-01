Dr. August Bernhard Kuiper was born May 4, 1935 in Arnhem, Netherlands to August Bernhard and Annagein Kuiper. During his early childhood, he experienced the sadness of World War 2 in his hometown, where he lived with his 8 siblings. At 17 years of age, he left war-torn Netherlands for Australia with his family for a better life.
In Australia he became a Christian as a teenager and enrolled in The Salvation Army. He married Noelene Wiseman in 1958. Soon after their marriage, they felt God’s calling on their hearts to be Salvation Army Officers, ministering to many people in physical and spiritual need.
He left the Salvation Army to further his love for evangelism and joined Campus Crusade for Christ where he saw many opportunities to advance the gospel of Jesus Christ. This ministry took him to the United Kingdom, and after a couple of years he was given the opportunity to pursue biblical studies in the United States. He received his Master of Divinity at Reformed Theological Seminary in Jackson, MS and was later awarded an honorary Doctorate of Theology from Colorado Christian University.
His ministry extended throughout the United States, including pastoring churches in Mississippi, Colorado, and surrounding states. He retired in Tupelo, MS after a life of ministering the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. Bernie continued to faithfully serve the Lord in prayer and ministry until he was called home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2022.
Dr. Kuiper’s fervor to share the gospel took him all over the world where he was used to change many lives, and his love and leadership of his family has created close-knit generations that love the Lord. He was known for the great passion that radiated in every aspect of his life - his love for his family, his work in the church, his great humor and wit, his ideas and inventions, his constant home and land improvements, and most of all his dedication to God. He is greatly missed by his family and by many others who were blessed by him.
August Bernhard Kuiper is survived by his wife Noelene Kuiper; by his siblings Johanna Tyson, Thea Mason, Matte Ligt, Nicolein Jenkins, Hendrik Kuiper, and Jannie Foy; by children Paul Kuiper, Mark Kuiper, Berenice Rarig, and Jonathan Kuiper; and by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in passing by siblings Anna Dalles and George Kuiper, and by his daughter Elizabeth Harvey.
A visitation will be held at Lawndale Presbyterian Church on February 4, 2022 at 4 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Lawndale Presbyterian Church on February 5, 2022 at 10 a.m.
