BOONEVILLE -- Sanford Dragoo, 81, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at NMMC Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday at 1:00 at East Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Burial will follow at Graveside service only.

